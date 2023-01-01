100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Lebanese pounds

Convert MRU to LBP at the real exchange rate

100 mru
39140.60 lbp

1.00000 MRU = 391.40600 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59 UTC
MRU to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Lebanese Pound
1 MRU391.40600 LBP
5 MRU1957.03000 LBP
10 MRU3914.06000 LBP
20 MRU7828.12000 LBP
50 MRU19570.30000 LBP
100 MRU39140.60000 LBP
250 MRU97851.50000 LBP
500 MRU195703.00000 LBP
1000 MRU391406.00000 LBP
2000 MRU782812.00000 LBP
5000 MRU1957030.00000 LBP
10000 MRU3914060.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LBP0.00255 MRU
5 LBP0.01277 MRU
10 LBP0.02555 MRU
20 LBP0.05110 MRU
50 LBP0.12774 MRU
100 LBP0.25549 MRU
250 LBP0.63872 MRU
500 LBP1.27745 MRU
1000 LBP2.55489 MRU
2000 LBP5.10978 MRU
5000 LBP12.77445 MRU
10000 LBP25.54890 MRU