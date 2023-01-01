1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Fijian dollars

1 mru
0.06 fjd

1.00000 MRU = 0.06000 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 FJD
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Fijian Dollar
1 MRU0.06000 FJD
5 MRU0.29999 FJD
10 MRU0.59998 FJD
20 MRU1.19995 FJD
50 MRU2.99988 FJD
100 MRU5.99976 FJD
250 MRU14.99940 FJD
500 MRU29.99880 FJD
1000 MRU59.99760 FJD
2000 MRU119.99520 FJD
5000 MRU299.98800 FJD
10000 MRU599.97600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 FJD16.66730 MRU
5 FJD83.33650 MRU
10 FJD166.67300 MRU
20 FJD333.34600 MRU
50 FJD833.36500 MRU
100 FJD1666.73000 MRU
250 FJD4166.82500 MRU
500 FJD8333.65000 MRU
1000 FJD16667.30000 MRU
2000 FJD33334.60000 MRU
5000 FJD83336.50000 MRU
10000 FJD166673.00000 MRU