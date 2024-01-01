Macanese patacas to Qatari rials today

Convert MOP to QAR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = QR0.4547 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
MOP to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 MOP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45560.4559
Low0.45460.4536
Average0.45520.4548
Change-0.14%0.16%
1 MOP to QAR stats

The performance of MOP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4556 and a 30 day low of 0.4546. This means the 30 day average was 0.4552. The change for MOP to QAR was -0.14.

The performance of MOP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4559 and a 90 day low of 0.4536. This means the 90 day average was 0.4548. The change for MOP to QAR was 0.16.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Qatari Rial
1 MOP0.45474 QAR
5 MOP2.27368 QAR
10 MOP4.54735 QAR
20 MOP9.09470 QAR
50 MOP22.73675 QAR
100 MOP45.47350 QAR
250 MOP113.68375 QAR
500 MOP227.36750 QAR
1000 MOP454.73500 QAR
2000 MOP909.47000 QAR
5000 MOP2,273.67500 QAR
10000 MOP4,547.35000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 QAR2.19908 MOP
5 QAR10.99540 MOP
10 QAR21.99080 MOP
20 QAR43.98160 MOP
50 QAR109.95400 MOP
100 QAR219.90800 MOP
250 QAR549.77000 MOP
500 QAR1,099.54000 MOP
1000 QAR2,199.08000 MOP
2000 QAR4,398.16000 MOP
5000 QAR10,995.40000 MOP
10000 QAR21,990.80000 MOP