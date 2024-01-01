250 Moroccan dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MAD to CVE at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Esc10.52 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
MAD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 MAD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.525510.5255
Low10.333810.1933
Average10.414110.3149
Change1.77%2.14%
1 MAD to CVE stats

The performance of MAD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5255 and a 30 day low of 10.3338. This means the 30 day average was 10.4141. The change for MAD to CVE was 1.77.

The performance of MAD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5255 and a 90 day low of 10.1933. This means the 90 day average was 10.3149. The change for MAD to CVE was 2.14.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.51660 CVE
5 MAD52.58300 CVE
10 MAD105.16600 CVE
20 MAD210.33200 CVE
50 MAD525.83000 CVE
100 MAD1,051.66000 CVE
250 MAD2,629.15000 CVE
500 MAD5,258.30000 CVE
1000 MAD10,516.60000 CVE
2000 MAD21,033.20000 CVE
5000 MAD52,583.00000 CVE
10000 MAD105,166.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09509 MAD
5 CVE0.47544 MAD
10 CVE0.95088 MAD
20 CVE1.90175 MAD
50 CVE4.75438 MAD
100 CVE9.50875 MAD
250 CVE23.77188 MAD
500 CVE47.54375 MAD
1000 CVE95.08750 MAD
2000 CVE190.17500 MAD
5000 CVE475.43750 MAD
10000 CVE950.87500 MAD