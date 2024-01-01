10 Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert CVE to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.98 mad

1.00000 CVE = 0.09791 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09791 MAD
5 CVE0.48957 MAD
10 CVE0.97913 MAD
20 CVE1.95826 MAD
50 CVE4.89566 MAD
100 CVE9.79131 MAD
250 CVE24.47828 MAD
500 CVE48.95655 MAD
1000 CVE97.91310 MAD
2000 CVE195.82620 MAD
5000 CVE489.56550 MAD
10000 CVE979.13100 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.21310 CVE
5 MAD51.06550 CVE
10 MAD102.13100 CVE
20 MAD204.26200 CVE
50 MAD510.65500 CVE
100 MAD1021.31000 CVE
250 MAD2553.27500 CVE
500 MAD5106.55000 CVE
1000 MAD10213.10000 CVE
2000 MAD20426.20000 CVE
5000 MAD51065.50000 CVE
10000 MAD102131.00000 CVE