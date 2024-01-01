10 South Korean wons to Dominican pesos

Convert KRW to DOP at the real exchange rate

10 krw
0.44 dop

1.00000 KRW = 0.04401 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Dominican Peso
1 KRW0.04401 DOP
5 KRW0.22003 DOP
10 KRW0.44007 DOP
20 KRW0.88013 DOP
50 KRW2.20033 DOP
100 KRW4.40067 DOP
250 KRW11.00168 DOP
500 KRW22.00335 DOP
1000 KRW44.00670 DOP
2000 KRW88.01340 DOP
5000 KRW220.03350 DOP
10000 KRW440.06700 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South Korean Won
1 DOP22.72380 KRW
5 DOP113.61900 KRW
10 DOP227.23800 KRW
20 DOP454.47600 KRW
50 DOP1136.19000 KRW
100 DOP2272.38000 KRW
250 DOP5680.95000 KRW
500 DOP11361.90000 KRW
1000 DOP22723.80000 KRW
2000 DOP45447.60000 KRW
5000 DOP113619.00000 KRW
10000 DOP227238.00000 KRW