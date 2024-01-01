100 South Korean wons to Czech korunas

Convert KRW to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 krw
1.77 czk

1.00000 KRW = 0.01773 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KRW0.01773 CZK
5 KRW0.08863 CZK
10 KRW0.17725 CZK
20 KRW0.35450 CZK
50 KRW0.88626 CZK
100 KRW1.77252 CZK
250 KRW4.43130 CZK
500 KRW8.86260 CZK
1000 KRW17.72520 CZK
2000 KRW35.45040 CZK
5000 KRW88.62600 CZK
10000 KRW177.25200 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South Korean Won
1 CZK56.41700 KRW
5 CZK282.08500 KRW
10 CZK564.17000 KRW
20 CZK1128.34000 KRW
50 CZK2820.85000 KRW
100 CZK5641.70000 KRW
250 CZK14104.25000 KRW
500 CZK28208.50000 KRW
1000 CZK56417.00000 KRW
2000 CZK112834.00000 KRW
5000 CZK282085.00000 KRW
10000 CZK564170.00000 KRW