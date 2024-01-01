10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KES to UZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
861,992 uzs

1.00000 KES = 86.19920 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 KES86.19920 UZS
5 KES430.99600 UZS
10 KES861.99200 UZS
20 KES1723.98400 UZS
50 KES4309.96000 UZS
100 KES8619.92000 UZS
250 KES21549.80000 UZS
500 KES43099.60000 UZS
1000 KES86199.20000 UZS
2000 KES172398.40000 UZS
5000 KES430996.00000 UZS
10000 KES861992.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 UZS0.01160 KES
5 UZS0.05801 KES
10 UZS0.11601 KES
20 UZS0.23202 KES
50 UZS0.58005 KES
100 UZS1.16010 KES
250 UZS2.90025 KES
500 UZS5.80050 KES
1000 UZS11.60100 KES
2000 UZS23.20200 KES
5000 UZS58.00500 KES
10000 UZS116.01000 KES