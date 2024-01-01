Convert KES to UZS at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Uzbekistan soms
|1 KES to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|98.4190
|98.5264
|Low
|95.7229
|93.1058
|Average
|97.6089
|96.5144
|Change
|0.64%
|1.29%
1 KES to UZS stats
The performance of KES to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.4190 and a 30 day low of 95.7229. This means the 30 day average was 97.6089. The change for KES to UZS was 0.64.
The performance of KES to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.5264 and a 90 day low of 93.1058. This means the 90 day average was 96.5144. The change for KES to UZS was 1.29.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
|1 KES
|97,22080 UZS
|5 KES
|486,10400 UZS
|10 KES
|972,20800 UZS
|20 KES
|1.944,41600 UZS
|50 KES
|4.861,04000 UZS
|100 KES
|9.722,08000 UZS
|250 KES
|24.305,20000 UZS
|500 KES
|48.610,40000 UZS
|1000 KES
|97.220,80000 UZS
|2000 KES
|194.441,60000 UZS
|5000 KES
|486.104,00000 UZS
|10000 KES
|972.208,00000 UZS