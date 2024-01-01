Convert KES to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Uzbekistan soms

100 kes
9,722.08 uzs

Ksh1.000 KES = so'm97.22 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High98.419098.5264
Low95.722993.1058
Average97.608996.5144
Change0.64%1.29%
1 KES to UZS stats

The performance of KES to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.4190 and a 30 day low of 95.7229. This means the 30 day average was 97.6089. The change for KES to UZS was 0.64.

The performance of KES to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.5264 and a 90 day low of 93.1058. This means the 90 day average was 96.5144. The change for KES to UZS was 1.29.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 KES97,22080 UZS
5 KES486,10400 UZS
10 KES972,20800 UZS
20 KES1.944,41600 UZS
50 KES4.861,04000 UZS
100 KES9.722,08000 UZS
250 KES24.305,20000 UZS
500 KES48.610,40000 UZS
1000 KES97.220,80000 UZS
2000 KES194.441,60000 UZS
5000 KES486.104,00000 UZS
10000 KES972.208,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 UZS0,01029 KES
5 UZS0,05143 KES
10 UZS0,10286 KES
20 UZS0,20572 KES
50 UZS0,51430 KES
100 UZS1,02859 KES
250 UZS2,57148 KES
500 UZS5,14295 KES
1000 UZS10,28590 KES
2000 UZS20,57180 KES
5000 UZS51,42950 KES
10000 UZS102,85900 KES