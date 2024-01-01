10 Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos

Convert KES to MXN at the real exchange rate

10 kes
1.18 mxn

1.00000 KES = 0.11770 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0.11770 MXN
5 KES0.58850 MXN
10 KES1.17700 MXN
20 KES2.35400 MXN
50 KES5.88500 MXN
100 KES11.77000 MXN
250 KES29.42500 MXN
500 KES58.85000 MXN
1000 KES117.70000 MXN
2000 KES235.40000 MXN
5000 KES588.50000 MXN
10000 KES1177.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN8.49615 KES
5 MXN42.48075 KES
10 MXN84.96150 KES
20 MXN169.92300 KES
50 MXN424.80750 KES
100 MXN849.61500 KES
250 MXN2124.03750 KES
500 MXN4248.07500 KES
1000 MXN8496.15000 KES
2000 MXN16992.30000 KES
5000 MXN42480.75000 KES
10000 MXN84961.50000 KES