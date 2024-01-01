5 Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KES to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 kes
0.12 ils

1.00000 KES = 0.02492 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KES0.02492 ILS
5 KES0.12458 ILS
10 KES0.24916 ILS
20 KES0.49832 ILS
50 KES1.24579 ILS
100 KES2.49158 ILS
250 KES6.22895 ILS
500 KES12.45790 ILS
1000 KES24.91580 ILS
2000 KES49.83160 ILS
5000 KES124.57900 ILS
10000 KES249.15800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
1 ILS40.13520 KES
5 ILS200.67600 KES
10 ILS401.35200 KES
20 ILS802.70400 KES
50 ILS2006.76000 KES
100 ILS4013.52000 KES
250 ILS10033.80000 KES
500 ILS20067.60000 KES
1000 ILS40135.20000 KES
2000 ILS80270.40000 KES
5000 ILS200676.00000 KES
10000 ILS401352.00000 KES