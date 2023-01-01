5 Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

5 kes
0.12 ils

1.00000 KES = 0.02360 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KES0.02360 ILS
5 KES0.11798 ILS
10 KES0.23596 ILS
20 KES0.47192 ILS
50 KES1.17979 ILS
100 KES2.35958 ILS
250 KES5.89895 ILS
500 KES11.79790 ILS
1000 KES23.59580 ILS
2000 KES47.19160 ILS
5000 KES117.97900 ILS
10000 KES235.95800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
1 ILS42.38040 KES
5 ILS211.90200 KES
10 ILS423.80400 KES
20 ILS847.60800 KES
50 ILS2119.02000 KES
100 ILS4238.04000 KES
250 ILS10595.10000 KES
500 ILS21190.20000 KES
1000 ILS42380.40000 KES
2000 ILS84760.80000 KES
5000 ILS211902.00000 KES
10000 ILS423804.00000 KES