5 Israeli new sheqels to Kenyan shillings
|1 ILS to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|36.5124
|36.5124
|Low
|34.0844
|34.0844
|Average
|35.3342
|35.1588
|Change
|-0.68%
|-4.93%
1 ILS to KES stats
The performance of ILS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.5124 and a 30 day low of 34.0844. This means the 30 day average was 35.3342. The change for ILS to KES was -0.68.
The performance of ILS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.5124 and a 90 day low of 34.0844. This means the 90 day average was 35.1588. The change for ILS to KES was -4.93.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
|1 ILS
|34.13460 KES
|5 ILS
|170.67300 KES
|10 ILS
|341.34600 KES
|20 ILS
|682.69200 KES
|50 ILS
|1,706.73000 KES
|100 ILS
|3,413.46000 KES
|250 ILS
|8,533.65000 KES
|500 ILS
|17,067.30000 KES
|1000 ILS
|34,134.60000 KES
|2000 ILS
|68,269.20000 KES
|5000 ILS
|170,673.00000 KES
|10000 ILS
|341,346.00000 KES