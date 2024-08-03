2,000 Israeli new sheqels to Kenyan shillings

Convert ILS to KES at the real exchange rate

2,000 ils
68,269 kes

₪1.000 ILS = Ksh34.13 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.512436.5124
Low34.084434.0844
Average35.334235.1588
Change-0.68%-4.93%
1 ILS to KES stats

The performance of ILS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.5124 and a 30 day low of 34.0844. This means the 30 day average was 35.3342. The change for ILS to KES was -0.68.

The performance of ILS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.5124 and a 90 day low of 34.0844. This means the 90 day average was 35.1588. The change for ILS to KES was -4.93.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
1 ILS34.13460 KES
5 ILS170.67300 KES
10 ILS341.34600 KES
20 ILS682.69200 KES
50 ILS1,706.73000 KES
100 ILS3,413.46000 KES
250 ILS8,533.65000 KES
500 ILS17,067.30000 KES
1000 ILS34,134.60000 KES
2000 ILS68,269.20000 KES
5000 ILS170,673.00000 KES
10000 ILS341,346.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KES0.02930 ILS
5 KES0.14648 ILS
10 KES0.29296 ILS
20 KES0.58592 ILS
50 KES1.46479 ILS
100 KES2.92958 ILS
250 KES7.32395 ILS
500 KES14.64790 ILS
1000 KES29.29580 ILS
2000 KES58.59160 ILS
5000 KES146.47900 ILS
10000 KES292.95800 ILS