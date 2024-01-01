10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars

Convert KES to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
9,270.83 dzd

1.00000 KES = 0.92708 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES0.92708 DZD
5 KES4.63542 DZD
10 KES9.27083 DZD
20 KES18.54166 DZD
50 KES46.35415 DZD
100 KES92.70830 DZD
250 KES231.77075 DZD
500 KES463.54150 DZD
1000 KES927.08300 DZD
2000 KES1854.16600 DZD
5000 KES4635.41500 DZD
10000 KES9270.83000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD1.07865 KES
5 DZD5.39325 KES
10 DZD10.78650 KES
20 DZD21.57300 KES
50 DZD53.93250 KES
100 DZD107.86500 KES
250 DZD269.66250 KES
500 DZD539.32500 KES
1000 DZD1078.65000 KES
2000 DZD2157.30000 KES
5000 DZD5393.25000 KES
10000 DZD10786.50000 KES