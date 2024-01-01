100 Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns

Convert JPY to SVC at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
5.83 svc

1.00000 JPY = 0.05825 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7935880.927851.530921.348450.88097.19361.3471
1 GBP1.260111.169151.929121.699181.109989.064661.69748
1 EUR1.07770.8553211.649881.453220.949397.752541.45177
1 AUD0.65320.5183720.60610610.8808080.5754044.698860.879926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Salvadoran Colón
100 JPY5.82537 SVC
1000 JPY58.25370 SVC
1500 JPY87.38055 SVC
2000 JPY116.50740 SVC
3000 JPY174.76110 SVC
5000 JPY291.26850 SVC
5400 JPY314.56998 SVC
10000 JPY582.53700 SVC
15000 JPY873.80550 SVC
20000 JPY1165.07400 SVC
25000 JPY1456.34250 SVC
30000 JPY1747.61100 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Japanese Yen
1 SVC17.16630 JPY
5 SVC85.83150 JPY
10 SVC171.66300 JPY
20 SVC343.32600 JPY
50 SVC858.31500 JPY
100 SVC1716.63000 JPY
250 SVC4291.57500 JPY
500 SVC8583.15000 JPY
1000 SVC17166.30000 JPY
2000 SVC34332.60000 JPY
5000 SVC85831.50000 JPY
10000 SVC171663.00000 JPY