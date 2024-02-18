1 thousand Japanese yen to Singapore dollars

Convert JPY to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
8.97 sgd

1.00000 JPY = 0.00897 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Singapore Dollar
100 JPY0.89684 SGD
1000 JPY8.96841 SGD
1500 JPY13.45261 SGD
2000 JPY17.93682 SGD
3000 JPY26.90523 SGD
5000 JPY44.84205 SGD
5400 JPY48.42941 SGD
10000 JPY89.68410 SGD
15000 JPY134.52615 SGD
20000 JPY179.36820 SGD
25000 JPY224.21025 SGD
30000 JPY269.05230 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 SGD111.50200 JPY
5 SGD557.51000 JPY
10 SGD1115.02000 JPY
20 SGD2230.04000 JPY
50 SGD5575.10000 JPY
100 SGD11150.20000 JPY
250 SGD27875.50000 JPY
500 SGD55751.00000 JPY
1000 SGD111502.00000 JPY
2000 SGD223004.00000 JPY
5000 SGD557510.00000 JPY
10000 SGD1115020.00000 JPY