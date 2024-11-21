20 Singapore dollars to Japanese yen

Convert SGD to JPY at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ¥114.9 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
SGD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 SGD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High116.2560116.2560
Low114.8200108.5150
Average115.4007112.9571
Change0.08%3.54%
View full history

1 SGD to JPY stats

The performance of SGD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116.2560 and a 30 day low of 114.8200. This means the 30 day average was 115.4007. The change for SGD to JPY was 0.08.

The performance of SGD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116.2560 and a 90 day low of 108.5150. This means the 90 day average was 112.9571. The change for SGD to JPY was 3.54.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79284.4887.2374.459
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,777.811.6160.83489.0127.6254.698
1 AUD0.65210,380.70.61910.51655.0734.7172.907

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 SGD114.91300 JPY
5 SGD574.56500 JPY
10 SGD1,149.13000 JPY
20 SGD2,298.26000 JPY
50 SGD5,745.65000 JPY
100 SGD11,491.30000 JPY
250 SGD28,728.25000 JPY
500 SGD57,456.50000 JPY
1000 SGD114,913.00000 JPY
2000 SGD229,826.00000 JPY
5000 SGD574,565.00000 JPY
10000 SGD1,149,130.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Singapore Dollar
100 JPY0.87022 SGD
1000 JPY8.70221 SGD
1500 JPY13.05332 SGD
2000 JPY17.40442 SGD
3000 JPY26.10663 SGD
5000 JPY43.51105 SGD
5400 JPY46.99193 SGD
10000 JPY87.02210 SGD
15000 JPY130.53315 SGD
20000 JPY174.04420 SGD
25000 JPY217.55525 SGD
30000 JPY261.06630 SGD