1,500 Japanese yen to Polish zloty

Convert JPY to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
39.48 pln

1.000 JPY = 0.02632 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8050.9431.5581.3810.9137.2391.366
1 GBP1.24211.1711.9361.7151.1348.9921.697
1 EUR1.0610.85411.6531.4650.9697.681.449
1 AUD0.6420.5170.60510.8860.5864.6450.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Polish Zloty
100 JPY2.63175 PLN
1000 JPY26.31750 PLN
1500 JPY39.47625 PLN
2000 JPY52.63500 PLN
3000 JPY78.95250 PLN
5000 JPY131.58750 PLN
5400 JPY142.11450 PLN
10000 JPY263.17500 PLN
15000 JPY394.76250 PLN
20000 JPY526.35000 PLN
25000 JPY657.93750 PLN
30000 JPY789.52500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Japanese Yen
1 PLN37.99750 JPY
5 PLN189.98750 JPY
10 PLN379.97500 JPY
20 PLN759.95000 JPY
50 PLN1,899.87500 JPY
100 PLN3,799.75000 JPY
250 PLN9,499.37500 JPY
500 PLN18,998.75000 JPY
1000 PLN37,997.50000 JPY
2000 PLN75,995.00000 JPY
5000 PLN189,987.50000 JPY
10000 PLN379,975.00000 JPY