1 Polish zloty to Japanese yen

Convert PLN to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 pln
38 jpy

1.000 PLN = 37.79 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Japanese Yen
1 PLN37.78540 JPY
5 PLN188.92700 JPY
10 PLN377.85400 JPY
20 PLN755.70800 JPY
50 PLN1,889.27000 JPY
100 PLN3,778.54000 JPY
250 PLN9,446.35000 JPY
500 PLN18,892.70000 JPY
1000 PLN37,785.40000 JPY
2000 PLN75,570.80000 JPY
5000 PLN188,927.00000 JPY
10000 PLN377,854.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Polish Zloty
100 JPY2.64653 PLN
1000 JPY26.46530 PLN
1500 JPY39.69795 PLN
2000 JPY52.93060 PLN
3000 JPY79.39590 PLN
5000 JPY132.32650 PLN
5400 JPY142.91262 PLN
10000 JPY264.65300 PLN
15000 JPY396.97950 PLN
20000 JPY529.30600 PLN
25000 JPY661.63250 PLN
30000 JPY793.95900 PLN