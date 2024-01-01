100 Japanese yen to Mongolian tugriks

100 jpy
2,185.40 mnt

1.000 JPY = 21.85 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mongolian Tugrik
100 JPY2,185.40000 MNT
1000 JPY21,854.00000 MNT
1500 JPY32,781.00000 MNT
2000 JPY43,708.00000 MNT
3000 JPY65,562.00000 MNT
5000 JPY109,270.00000 MNT
5400 JPY118,011.60000 MNT
10000 JPY218,540.00000 MNT
15000 JPY327,810.00000 MNT
20000 JPY437,080.00000 MNT
25000 JPY546,350.00000 MNT
30000 JPY655,620.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Japanese Yen
1 MNT0.04576 JPY
5 MNT0.22879 JPY
10 MNT0.45758 JPY
20 MNT0.91517 JPY
50 MNT2.28792 JPY
100 MNT4.57583 JPY
250 MNT11.43958 JPY
500 MNT22.87915 JPY
1000 MNT45.75830 JPY
2000 MNT91.51660 JPY
5000 MNT228.79150 JPY
10000 MNT457.58300 JPY