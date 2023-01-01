2000 Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen

Convert MNT to JPY at the real exchange rate

2000 mnt
86 jpy

1.00000 MNT = 0.04295 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MNT to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046687.11081.434891.660610.963918.8973
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.521.655761.916221.1122821.8061
1USD0.95550.82802183.23221.3711.586670.92118.0559
1INR0.01147960.009948320.012014610.0164720.01906320.01106540.216934

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Japanese Yen
1 MNT0.04295 JPY
5 MNT0.21474 JPY
10 MNT0.42947 JPY
20 MNT0.85894 JPY
50 MNT2.14736 JPY
100 MNT4.29471 JPY
250 MNT10.73677 JPY
500 MNT21.47355 JPY
1000 MNT42.94710 JPY
2000 MNT85.89420 JPY
5000 MNT214.73550 JPY
10000 MNT429.47100 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mongolian Tugrik
100 JPY2328.45000 MNT
1000 JPY23284.50000 MNT
1500 JPY34926.75000 MNT
2000 JPY46569.00000 MNT
3000 JPY69853.50000 MNT
5000 JPY116422.50000 MNT
5400 JPY125736.30000 MNT
10000 JPY232845.00000 MNT
15000 JPY349267.50000 MNT
20000 JPY465690.00000 MNT
25000 JPY582112.50000 MNT
30000 JPY698535.00000 MNT