1 Mongolian tugrik to Japanese yen
Convert MNT to JPY at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mongolian Tugrik
|100 JPY
|2328.45000 MNT
|1000 JPY
|23284.50000 MNT
|1500 JPY
|34926.75000 MNT
|2000 JPY
|46569.00000 MNT
|3000 JPY
|69853.50000 MNT
|5000 JPY
|116422.50000 MNT
|5400 JPY
|125736.30000 MNT
|10000 JPY
|232845.00000 MNT
|15000 JPY
|349267.50000 MNT
|20000 JPY
|465690.00000 MNT
|25000 JPY
|582112.50000 MNT
|30000 JPY
|698535.00000 MNT