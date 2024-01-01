10 thousand Japanese yen to Icelandic krónas

10,000 jpy
9,183.32 isk

1.000 JPY = 0.9183 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8040.9421.5571.3790.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24411.1711.9361.7151.1359.0021.698
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6531.4640.9697.6851.45
1 AUD0.6420.5170.60510.8860.5864.650.877

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Icelandic Króna
100 JPY91.83320 ISK
1000 JPY918.33200 ISK
1500 JPY1,377.49800 ISK
2000 JPY1,836.66400 ISK
3000 JPY2,754.99600 ISK
5000 JPY4,591.66000 ISK
5400 JPY4,958.99280 ISK
10000 JPY9,183.32000 ISK
15000 JPY13,774.98000 ISK
20000 JPY18,366.64000 ISK
25000 JPY22,958.30000 ISK
30000 JPY27,549.96000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Japanese Yen
1 ISK1.08893 JPY
5 ISK5.44465 JPY
10 ISK10.88930 JPY
20 ISK21.77860 JPY
50 ISK54.44650 JPY
100 ISK108.89300 JPY
250 ISK272.23250 JPY
500 ISK544.46500 JPY
1000 ISK1,088.93000 JPY
2000 ISK2,177.86000 JPY
5000 ISK5,444.65000 JPY
10000 ISK10,889.30000 JPY