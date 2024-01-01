1 Icelandic króna to Japanese yen
Convert ISK to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.1740
|1.1740
|Low
|1.0624
|1.0624
|Average
|1.1333
|1.1350
|Change
|-8.95%
|-3.86%
1 ISK to JPY stats
The performance of ISK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1740 and a 30 day low of 1.0624. This means the 30 day average was 1.1333. The change for ISK to JPY was -8.95.
The performance of ISK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1740 and a 90 day low of 1.0624. This means the 90 day average was 1.1350. The change for ISK to JPY was -3.86.
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Icelandic Króna
|100 JPY
|94.12750 ISK
|1000 JPY
|941.27500 ISK
|1500 JPY
|1,411.91250 ISK
|2000 JPY
|1,882.55000 ISK
|3000 JPY
|2,823.82500 ISK
|5000 JPY
|4,706.37500 ISK
|5400 JPY
|5,082.88500 ISK
|10000 JPY
|9,412.75000 ISK
|15000 JPY
|14,119.12500 ISK
|20000 JPY
|18,825.50000 ISK
|25000 JPY
|23,531.87500 ISK
|30000 JPY
|28,238.25000 ISK