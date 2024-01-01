100 Icelandic krónas to Japanese yen

Convert ISK to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 isk
106 jpy

kr1.000 ISK = ¥1.062 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17401.1740
Low1.06241.0624
Average1.13331.1350
Change-8.95%-3.86%
1 ISK to JPY stats

The performance of ISK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1740 and a 30 day low of 1.0624. This means the 30 day average was 1.1333. The change for ISK to JPY was -8.95.

The performance of ISK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1740 and a 90 day low of 1.0624. This means the 90 day average was 1.1350. The change for ISK to JPY was -3.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Japanese Yen
1 ISK1.06239 JPY
5 ISK5.31195 JPY
10 ISK10.62390 JPY
20 ISK21.24780 JPY
50 ISK53.11950 JPY
100 ISK106.23900 JPY
250 ISK265.59750 JPY
500 ISK531.19500 JPY
1000 ISK1,062.39000 JPY
2000 ISK2,124.78000 JPY
5000 ISK5,311.95000 JPY
10000 ISK10,623.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Icelandic Króna
100 JPY94.12750 ISK
1000 JPY941.27500 ISK
1500 JPY1,411.91250 ISK
2000 JPY1,882.55000 ISK
3000 JPY2,823.82500 ISK
5000 JPY4,706.37500 ISK
5400 JPY5,082.88500 ISK
10000 JPY9,412.75000 ISK
15000 JPY14,119.12500 ISK
20000 JPY18,825.50000 ISK
25000 JPY23,531.87500 ISK
30000 JPY28,238.25000 ISK