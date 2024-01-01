Jamaican dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert JMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
3,851 xof

J$1.000 JMD = CFA3.851 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.89193.9481
Low3.83663.8366
Average3.86433.8905
Change-0.79%-1.65%
View full history

1 JMD to XOF stats

The performance of JMD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8919 and a 30 day low of 3.8366. This means the 30 day average was 3.8643. The change for JMD to XOF was -0.79.

The performance of JMD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9481 and a 90 day low of 3.8366. This means the 90 day average was 3.8905. The change for JMD to XOF was -1.65.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JMD3.85080 XOF
5 JMD19.25400 XOF
10 JMD38.50800 XOF
20 JMD77.01600 XOF
50 JMD192.54000 XOF
100 JMD385.08000 XOF
250 JMD962.70000 XOF
500 JMD1,925.40000 XOF
1000 JMD3,850.80000 XOF
2000 JMD7,701.60000 XOF
5000 JMD19,254.00000 XOF
10000 JMD38,508.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jamaican Dollar
1 XOF0.25969 JMD
5 XOF1.29843 JMD
10 XOF2.59686 JMD
20 XOF5.19372 JMD
50 XOF12.98430 JMD
100 XOF25.96860 JMD
250 XOF64.92150 JMD
500 XOF129.84300 JMD
1000 XOF259.68600 JMD
2000 XOF519.37200 JMD
5000 XOF1,298.43000 JMD
10000 XOF2,596.86000 JMD