1 jmd
4 xof

1.000 JMD = 3.997 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JMD3.99688 XOF
5 JMD19.98440 XOF
10 JMD39.96880 XOF
20 JMD79.93760 XOF
50 JMD199.84400 XOF
100 JMD399.68800 XOF
250 JMD999.22000 XOF
500 JMD1,998.44000 XOF
1000 JMD3,996.88000 XOF
2000 JMD7,993.76000 XOF
5000 JMD19,984.40000 XOF
10000 JMD39,968.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jamaican Dollar
1 XOF0.25020 JMD
5 XOF1.25098 JMD
10 XOF2.50195 JMD
20 XOF5.00390 JMD
50 XOF12.50975 JMD
100 XOF25.01950 JMD
250 XOF62.54875 JMD
500 XOF125.09750 JMD
1000 XOF250.19500 JMD
2000 XOF500.39000 JMD
5000 XOF1,250.97500 JMD
10000 XOF2,501.95000 JMD