10 Jamaican dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert JMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
40 xof

1.000 JMD = 3.996 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
How to convert Jamaican dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JMD3.99591 XOF
5 JMD19.97955 XOF
10 JMD39.95910 XOF
20 JMD79.91820 XOF
50 JMD199.79550 XOF
100 JMD399.59100 XOF
250 JMD998.97750 XOF
500 JMD1,997.95500 XOF
1000 JMD3,995.91000 XOF
2000 JMD7,991.82000 XOF
5000 JMD19,979.55000 XOF
10000 JMD39,959.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jamaican Dollar
1 XOF0.25026 JMD
5 XOF1.25128 JMD
10 XOF2.50256 JMD
20 XOF5.00512 JMD
50 XOF12.51280 JMD
100 XOF25.02560 JMD
250 XOF62.56400 JMD
500 XOF125.12800 JMD
1000 XOF250.25600 JMD
2000 XOF500.51200 JMD
5000 XOF1,251.28000 JMD
10000 XOF2,502.56000 JMD