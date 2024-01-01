Jamaican dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert JMD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
17.66 wst

J$1.000 JMD = WS$0.01766 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01770.0177
Low0.01730.0173
Average0.01750.0175
Change1.51%0.20%
View full history

1 JMD to WST stats

The performance of JMD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0177 and a 30 day low of 0.0173. This means the 30 day average was 0.0175. The change for JMD to WST was 1.51.

The performance of JMD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0177 and a 90 day low of 0.0173. This means the 90 day average was 0.0175. The change for JMD to WST was 0.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 JMD0.01766 WST
5 JMD0.08829 WST
10 JMD0.17657 WST
20 JMD0.35314 WST
50 JMD0.88286 WST
100 JMD1.76572 WST
250 JMD4.41430 WST
500 JMD8.82860 WST
1000 JMD17.65720 WST
2000 JMD35.31440 WST
5000 JMD88.28600 WST
10000 JMD176.57200 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jamaican Dollar
1 WST56.63400 JMD
5 WST283.17000 JMD
10 WST566.34000 JMD
20 WST1,132.68000 JMD
50 WST2,831.70000 JMD
100 WST5,663.40000 JMD
250 WST14,158.50000 JMD
500 WST28,317.00000 JMD
1000 WST56,634.00000 JMD
2000 WST113,268.00000 JMD
5000 WST283,170.00000 JMD
10000 WST566,340.00000 JMD