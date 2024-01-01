50 Jamaican dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert JMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
1,231 ugx

1.000 JMD = 24.62 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6441.4641.6530.96917.764
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8321.7151.9371.13520.807
1 USD0.9420.804183.5241.381.5580.91316.738
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 JMD24.62040 UGX
5 JMD123.10200 UGX
10 JMD246.20400 UGX
20 JMD492.40800 UGX
50 JMD1,231.02000 UGX
100 JMD2,462.04000 UGX
250 JMD6,155.10000 UGX
500 JMD12,310.20000 UGX
1000 JMD24,620.40000 UGX
2000 JMD49,240.80000 UGX
5000 JMD123,102.00000 UGX
10000 JMD246,204.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 UGX0.04062 JMD
5 UGX0.20308 JMD
10 UGX0.40617 JMD
20 UGX0.81233 JMD
50 UGX2.03083 JMD
100 UGX4.06167 JMD
250 UGX10.15418 JMD
500 UGX20.30835 JMD
1000 UGX40.61670 JMD
2000 UGX81.23340 JMD
5000 UGX203.08350 JMD
10000 UGX406.16700 JMD