1,000 jmd
17,221.10 tzs

J$1.000 JMD = tzs17.22 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.276817.2768
Low16.940816.5261
Average17.082716.8569
Change1.64%3.61%
1 JMD to TZS stats

The performance of JMD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.2768 and a 30 day low of 16.9408. This means the 30 day average was 17.0827. The change for JMD to TZS was 1.64.

The performance of JMD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.2768 and a 90 day low of 16.5261. This means the 90 day average was 16.8569. The change for JMD to TZS was 3.61.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JMD17.22110 TZS
5 JMD86.10550 TZS
10 JMD172.21100 TZS
20 JMD344.42200 TZS
50 JMD861.05500 TZS
100 JMD1,722.11000 TZS
250 JMD4,305.27500 TZS
500 JMD8,610.55000 TZS
1000 JMD17,221.10000 TZS
2000 JMD34,442.20000 TZS
5000 JMD86,105.50000 TZS
10000 JMD172,211.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 TZS0.05807 JMD
5 TZS0.29034 JMD
10 TZS0.58068 JMD
20 TZS1.16136 JMD
50 TZS2.90341 JMD
100 TZS5.80682 JMD
250 TZS14.51705 JMD
500 TZS29.03410 JMD
1000 TZS58.06820 JMD
2000 TZS116.13640 JMD
5000 TZS290.34100 JMD
10000 TZS580.68200 JMD