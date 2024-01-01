Jamaican dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert JMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
212.79 try

J$1.000 JMD = TL0.2128 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21280.2128
Low0.20930.2062
Average0.21110.2093
Change1.66%2.62%
1 JMD to TRY stats

The performance of JMD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2128 and a 30 day low of 0.2093. This means the 30 day average was 0.2111. The change for JMD to TRY was 1.66.

The performance of JMD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2128 and a 90 day low of 0.2062. This means the 90 day average was 0.2093. The change for JMD to TRY was 2.62.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 JMD0.21279 TRY
5 JMD1.06395 TRY
10 JMD2.12790 TRY
20 JMD4.25580 TRY
50 JMD10.63950 TRY
100 JMD21.27900 TRY
250 JMD53.19750 TRY
500 JMD106.39500 TRY
1000 JMD212.79000 TRY
2000 JMD425.58000 TRY
5000 JMD1,063.95000 TRY
10000 JMD2,127.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jamaican Dollar
1 TRY4.69946 JMD
5 TRY23.49730 JMD
10 TRY46.99460 JMD
20 TRY93.98920 JMD
50 TRY234.97300 JMD
100 TRY469.94600 JMD
250 TRY1,174.86500 JMD
500 TRY2,349.73000 JMD
1000 TRY4,699.46000 JMD
2000 TRY9,398.92000 JMD
5000 TRY23,497.30000 JMD
10000 TRY46,994.60000 JMD