Jamaican dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert JMD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
29.21 ron

J$1.000 JMD = L0.02921 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02950.0300
Low0.02910.0291
Average0.02930.0295
Change-0.78%-1.55%
1 JMD to RON stats

The performance of JMD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0291. This means the 30 day average was 0.0293. The change for JMD to RON was -0.78.

The performance of JMD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0300 and a 90 day low of 0.0291. This means the 90 day average was 0.0295. The change for JMD to RON was -1.55.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 JMD0.02921 RON
5 JMD0.14606 RON
10 JMD0.29213 RON
20 JMD0.58426 RON
50 JMD1.46065 RON
100 JMD2.92129 RON
250 JMD7.30323 RON
500 JMD14.60645 RON
1000 JMD29.21290 RON
2000 JMD58.42580 RON
5000 JMD146.06450 RON
10000 JMD292.12900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 RON34.23140 JMD
5 RON171.15700 JMD
10 RON342.31400 JMD
20 RON684.62800 JMD
50 RON1,711.57000 JMD
100 RON3,423.14000 JMD
250 RON8,557.85000 JMD
500 RON17,115.70000 JMD
1000 RON34,231.40000 JMD
2000 RON68,462.80000 JMD
5000 RON171,157.00000 JMD
10000 RON342,314.00000 JMD