1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Mozambican meticals

Convert JMD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
413.08 mzn

1.000 JMD = 0.4131 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7051.4651.650.96917.754
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8981.7161.9331.13520.794
1 USD0.9410.804183.5031.3791.5540.91216.712
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 JMD0.41308 MZN
5 JMD2.06540 MZN
10 JMD4.13080 MZN
20 JMD8.26160 MZN
50 JMD20.65400 MZN
100 JMD41.30800 MZN
250 JMD103.27000 MZN
500 JMD206.54000 MZN
1000 JMD413.08000 MZN
2000 JMD826.16000 MZN
5000 JMD2,065.40000 MZN
10000 JMD4,130.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jamaican Dollar
1 MZN2.42084 JMD
5 MZN12.10420 JMD
10 MZN24.20840 JMD
20 MZN48.41680 JMD
50 MZN121.04200 JMD
100 MZN242.08400 JMD
250 MZN605.21000 JMD
500 MZN1,210.42000 JMD
1000 MZN2,420.84000 JMD
2000 MZN4,841.68000 JMD
5000 MZN12,104.20000 JMD
10000 MZN24,208.40000 JMD