1 Mozambican metical to Jamaican dollars

Convert MZN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
2.43 jmd

1.00000 MZN = 2.42745 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jamaican Dollar
1 MZN2.42745 JMD
5 MZN12.13725 JMD
10 MZN24.27450 JMD
20 MZN48.54900 JMD
50 MZN121.37250 JMD
100 MZN242.74500 JMD
250 MZN606.86250 JMD
500 MZN1213.72500 JMD
1000 MZN2427.45000 JMD
2000 MZN4854.90000 JMD
5000 MZN12137.25000 JMD
10000 MZN24274.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 JMD0.41196 MZN
5 JMD2.05978 MZN
10 JMD4.11955 MZN
20 JMD8.23910 MZN
50 JMD20.59775 MZN
100 JMD41.19550 MZN
250 JMD102.98875 MZN
500 JMD205.97750 MZN
1000 JMD411.95500 MZN
2000 JMD823.91000 MZN
5000 JMD2059.77500 MZN
10000 JMD4119.55000 MZN