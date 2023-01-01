1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Mozambican meticals

Convert JMD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
413.69 mzn

1.00000 JMD = 0.41369 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2451.483571.330950.9124518.48330.784961.33765
1 JPY0.0069326510.01028510.009227010.006325510.1281380.005441850.00927346
1 AUD0.6740597.228310.8971270.61503712.45870.5291020.901643
1 SGD0.751343108.3771.1146710.68556313.88730.5897741.00503

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 JMD0.41369 MZN
5 JMD2.06843 MZN
10 JMD4.13686 MZN
20 JMD8.27372 MZN
50 JMD20.68430 MZN
100 JMD41.36860 MZN
250 JMD103.42150 MZN
500 JMD206.84300 MZN
1000 JMD413.68600 MZN
2000 JMD827.37200 MZN
5000 JMD2068.43000 MZN
10000 JMD4136.86000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jamaican Dollar
1 MZN2.41729 JMD
5 MZN12.08645 JMD
10 MZN24.17290 JMD
20 MZN48.34580 JMD
50 MZN120.86450 JMD
100 MZN241.72900 JMD
250 MZN604.32250 JMD
500 MZN1208.64500 JMD
1000 MZN2417.29000 JMD
2000 MZN4834.58000 JMD
5000 MZN12086.45000 JMD
10000 MZN24172.90000 JMD