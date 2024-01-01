Jamaican dollars to Moldovan leus today

Convert JMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
113.19 mdl

J$1.000 JMD = L0.1132 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1146
Low0.11280.1126
Average0.11330.1135
Change-0.99%-0.16%
1 JMD to MDL stats

The performance of JMD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1128. This means the 30 day average was 0.1133. The change for JMD to MDL was -0.99.

The performance of JMD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1146 and a 90 day low of 0.1126. This means the 90 day average was 0.1135. The change for JMD to MDL was -0.16.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 JMD0.11319 MDL
5 JMD0.56595 MDL
10 JMD1.13189 MDL
20 JMD2.26378 MDL
50 JMD5.65945 MDL
100 JMD11.31890 MDL
250 JMD28.29725 MDL
500 JMD56.59450 MDL
1000 JMD113.18900 MDL
2000 JMD226.37800 MDL
5000 JMD565.94500 MDL
10000 JMD1,131.89000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 MDL8.83479 JMD
5 MDL44.17395 JMD
10 MDL88.34790 JMD
20 MDL176.69580 JMD
50 MDL441.73950 JMD
100 MDL883.47900 JMD
250 MDL2,208.69750 JMD
500 MDL4,417.39500 JMD
1000 MDL8,834.79000 JMD
2000 MDL17,669.58000 JMD
5000 MDL44,173.95000 JMD
10000 MDL88,347.90000 JMD