1 thousand Moldovan leus to Jamaican dollars

Convert MDL to JMD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = J$8.690 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
MDL to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 MDL to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.92069.0825
Low8.68958.6895
Average8.82808.9535
Change-2.59%-3.29%
1 MDL to JMD stats

The performance of MDL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9206 and a 30 day low of 8.6895. This means the 30 day average was 8.8280. The change for MDL to JMD was -2.59.

The performance of MDL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0825 and a 90 day low of 8.6895. This means the 90 day average was 8.9535. The change for MDL to JMD was -3.29.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 MDL8.68951 JMD
5 MDL43.44755 JMD
10 MDL86.89510 JMD
20 MDL173.79020 JMD
50 MDL434.47550 JMD
100 MDL868.95100 JMD
250 MDL2,172.37750 JMD
500 MDL4,344.75500 JMD
1000 MDL8,689.51000 JMD
2000 MDL17,379.02000 JMD
5000 MDL43,447.55000 JMD
10000 MDL86,895.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 JMD0.11508 MDL
5 JMD0.57541 MDL
10 JMD1.15081 MDL
20 JMD2.30162 MDL
50 JMD5.75405 MDL
100 JMD11.50810 MDL
250 JMD28.77025 MDL
500 JMD57.54050 MDL
1000 JMD115.08100 MDL
2000 JMD230.16200 MDL
5000 JMD575.40500 MDL
10000 JMD1,150.81000 MDL