Jamaican dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert JMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
4.540 jod

J$1.000 JMD = JD0.004540 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0046
Low0.00450.0045
Average0.00450.0045
Change-0.13%-0.36%
View full history

1 JMD to JOD stats

The performance of JMD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for JMD to JOD was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for JMD to JOD was -0.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 JMD0.00454 JOD
5 JMD0.02270 JOD
10 JMD0.04540 JOD
20 JMD0.09079 JOD
50 JMD0.22698 JOD
100 JMD0.45397 JOD
250 JMD1.13492 JOD
500 JMD2.26983 JOD
1000 JMD4.53966 JOD
2000 JMD9.07932 JOD
5000 JMD22.69830 JOD
10000 JMD45.39660 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 JOD220.28100 JMD
5 JOD1,101.40500 JMD
10 JOD2,202.81000 JMD
20 JOD4,405.62000 JMD
50 JOD11,014.05000 JMD
100 JOD22,028.10000 JMD
250 JOD55,070.25000 JMD
500 JOD110,140.50000 JMD
1000 JOD220,281.00000 JMD
2000 JOD440,562.00000 JMD
5000 JOD1,101,405.00000 JMD
10000 JOD2,202,810.00000 JMD