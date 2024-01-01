Jamaican dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert JMD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
103,764 idr

J$1.000 JMD = Rp103.8 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.3960105.8150
Low103.0230102.3280
Average103.8108103.9764
Change-0.61%0.75%
1 JMD to IDR stats

The performance of JMD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.3960 and a 30 day low of 103.0230. This means the 30 day average was 103.8108. The change for JMD to IDR was -0.61.

The performance of JMD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.8150 and a 90 day low of 102.3280. This means the 90 day average was 103.9764. The change for JMD to IDR was 0.75.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 JMD103.76400 IDR
5 JMD518.82000 IDR
10 JMD1,037.64000 IDR
20 JMD2,075.28000 IDR
50 JMD5,188.20000 IDR
100 JMD10,376.40000 IDR
250 JMD25,941.00000 IDR
500 JMD51,882.00000 IDR
1000 JMD103,764.00000 IDR
2000 JMD207,528.00000 IDR
5000 JMD518,820.00000 IDR
10000 JMD1,037,640.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Jamaican Dollar
1 IDR0.00964 JMD
5 IDR0.04819 JMD
10 IDR0.09637 JMD
20 IDR0.19275 JMD
50 IDR0.48186 JMD
100 IDR0.96373 JMD
250 IDR2.40932 JMD
500 IDR4.81864 JMD
1000 IDR9.63728 JMD
2000 IDR19.27456 JMD
5000 IDR48.18640 JMD
10000 IDR96.37280 JMD