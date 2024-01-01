Jamaican dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert JMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
311.73 egp

J$1.000 JMD = E£0.3117 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31170.3117
Low0.30650.2988
Average0.30870.3063
Change1.27%1.15%
1 JMD to EGP stats

The performance of JMD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3117 and a 30 day low of 0.3065. This means the 30 day average was 0.3087. The change for JMD to EGP was 1.27.

The performance of JMD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3117 and a 90 day low of 0.2988. This means the 90 day average was 0.3063. The change for JMD to EGP was 1.15.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 JMD0.31173 EGP
5 JMD1.55865 EGP
10 JMD3.11730 EGP
20 JMD6.23460 EGP
50 JMD15.58650 EGP
100 JMD31.17300 EGP
250 JMD77.93250 EGP
500 JMD155.86500 EGP
1000 JMD311.73000 EGP
2000 JMD623.46000 EGP
5000 JMD1,558.65000 EGP
10000 JMD3,117.30000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 EGP3.20790 JMD
5 EGP16.03950 JMD
10 EGP32.07900 JMD
20 EGP64.15800 JMD
50 EGP160.39500 JMD
100 EGP320.79000 JMD
250 EGP801.97500 JMD
500 EGP1,603.95000 JMD
1000 EGP3,207.90000 JMD
2000 EGP6,415.80000 JMD
5000 EGP16,039.50000 JMD
10000 EGP32,079.00000 JMD