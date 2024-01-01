50 Jamaican dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert JMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
15.61 egp

1.000 JMD = 0.3122 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.1851.5521.3630.94118.9810.8031.378
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64499.34910.8780.60612.2310.5180.888
1 SGD0.734113.1471.13910.6913.9290.5891.012

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 JMD0.31217 EGP
5 JMD1.56087 EGP
10 JMD3.12174 EGP
20 JMD6.24348 EGP
50 JMD15.60870 EGP
100 JMD31.21740 EGP
250 JMD78.04350 EGP
500 JMD156.08700 EGP
1000 JMD312.17400 EGP
2000 JMD624.34800 EGP
5000 JMD1,560.87000 EGP
10000 JMD3,121.74000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 EGP3.20334 JMD
5 EGP16.01670 JMD
10 EGP32.03340 JMD
20 EGP64.06680 JMD
50 EGP160.16700 JMD
100 EGP320.33400 JMD
250 EGP800.83500 JMD
500 EGP1,601.67000 JMD
1000 EGP3,203.34000 JMD
2000 EGP6,406.68000 JMD
5000 EGP16,016.70000 JMD
10000 EGP32,033.40000 JMD