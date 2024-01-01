Jamaican dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert JMD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
43.80 dkk

J$1.000 JMD = kr0.04380 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04430.0449
Low0.04360.0436
Average0.04400.0442
Change-0.74%-1.62%
1 JMD to DKK stats

The performance of JMD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0443 and a 30 day low of 0.0436. This means the 30 day average was 0.0440. The change for JMD to DKK was -0.74.

The performance of JMD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0449 and a 90 day low of 0.0436. This means the 90 day average was 0.0442. The change for JMD to DKK was -1.62.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Danish Krone
1 JMD0.04380 DKK
5 JMD0.21902 DKK
10 JMD0.43805 DKK
20 JMD0.87610 DKK
50 JMD2.19024 DKK
100 JMD4.38048 DKK
250 JMD10.95120 DKK
500 JMD21.90240 DKK
1000 JMD43.80480 DKK
2000 JMD87.60960 DKK
5000 JMD219.02400 DKK
10000 JMD438.04800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 DKK22.82860 JMD
5 DKK114.14300 JMD
10 DKK228.28600 JMD
20 DKK456.57200 JMD
50 DKK1,141.43000 JMD
100 DKK2,282.86000 JMD
250 DKK5,707.15000 JMD
500 DKK11,414.30000 JMD
1000 DKK22,828.60000 JMD
2000 DKK45,657.20000 JMD
5000 DKK114,143.00000 JMD
10000 DKK228,286.00000 JMD