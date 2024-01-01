500 Jamaican dollars to Danish kroner

Convert JMD to DKK at the real exchange rate

500 jmd
22.71 dkk

1.000 JMD = 0.04542 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.1851.5521.3630.94118.9810.8031.378
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64499.34910.8780.60612.2310.5180.888
1 SGD0.734113.1381.13910.6913.9280.5891.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Danish Krone
1 JMD0.04542 DKK
5 JMD0.22710 DKK
10 JMD0.45421 DKK
20 JMD0.90842 DKK
50 JMD2.27104 DKK
100 JMD4.54208 DKK
250 JMD11.35520 DKK
500 JMD22.71040 DKK
1000 JMD45.42080 DKK
2000 JMD90.84160 DKK
5000 JMD227.10400 DKK
10000 JMD454.20800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 DKK22.01630 JMD
5 DKK110.08150 JMD
10 DKK220.16300 JMD
20 DKK440.32600 JMD
50 DKK1,100.81500 JMD
100 DKK2,201.63000 JMD
250 DKK5,504.07500 JMD
500 DKK11,008.15000 JMD
1000 DKK22,016.30000 JMD
2000 DKK44,032.60000 JMD
5000 DKK110,081.50000 JMD
10000 DKK220,163.00000 JMD