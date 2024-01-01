Jamaican dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert JMD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
45.92 cny

J$1.000 JMD = ¥0.04592 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04660.0467
Low0.04590.0459
Average0.04640.0465
Change-1.49%-0.88%
1 JMD to CNY stats

The performance of JMD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.0459. This means the 30 day average was 0.0464. The change for JMD to CNY was -1.49.

The performance of JMD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0467 and a 90 day low of 0.0459. This means the 90 day average was 0.0465. The change for JMD to CNY was -0.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JMD0.04592 CNY
5 JMD0.22961 CNY
10 JMD0.45922 CNY
20 JMD0.91843 CNY
50 JMD2.29607 CNY
100 JMD4.59215 CNY
250 JMD11.48037 CNY
500 JMD22.96075 CNY
1000 JMD45.92150 CNY
2000 JMD91.84300 CNY
5000 JMD229.60750 CNY
10000 JMD459.21500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jamaican Dollar
1 CNY21.77630 JMD
5 CNY108.88150 JMD
10 CNY217.76300 JMD
20 CNY435.52600 JMD
50 CNY1,088.81500 JMD
100 CNY2,177.63000 JMD
250 CNY5,444.07500 JMD
500 CNY10,888.15000 JMD
1000 CNY21,776.30000 JMD
2000 CNY43,552.60000 JMD
5000 CNY108,881.50000 JMD
10000 CNY217,763.00000 JMD