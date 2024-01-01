Jamaican dollars to Belize dollars today

Convert JMD to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
12.81 bzd

J$1.000 JMD = BZ$0.01281 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0129
Low0.01280.0128
Average0.01280.0128
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to BZD stats

The performance of JMD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0128. This means the 30 day average was 0.0128. The change for JMD to BZD was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0129 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0128. The change for JMD to BZD was -0.34.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 JMD0.01281 BZD
5 JMD0.06405 BZD
10 JMD0.12810 BZD
20 JMD0.25621 BZD
50 JMD0.64052 BZD
100 JMD1.28103 BZD
250 JMD3.20258 BZD
500 JMD6.40515 BZD
1000 JMD12.81030 BZD
2000 JMD25.62060 BZD
5000 JMD64.05150 BZD
10000 JMD128.10300 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BZD78.06200 JMD
5 BZD390.31000 JMD
10 BZD780.62000 JMD
20 BZD1,561.24000 JMD
50 BZD3,903.10000 JMD
100 BZD7,806.20000 JMD
250 BZD19,515.50000 JMD
500 BZD39,031.00000 JMD
1000 BZD78,062.00000 JMD
2000 BZD156,124.00000 JMD
5000 BZD390,310.00000 JMD
10000 BZD780,620.00000 JMD