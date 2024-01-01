10 thousand Belize dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert BZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bzd
780,390 jmd

1.00000 BZD = 78.03900 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BZD78.03900 JMD
5 BZD390.19500 JMD
10 BZD780.39000 JMD
20 BZD1560.78000 JMD
50 BZD3901.95000 JMD
100 BZD7803.90000 JMD
250 BZD19509.75000 JMD
500 BZD39019.50000 JMD
1000 BZD78039.00000 JMD
2000 BZD156078.00000 JMD
5000 BZD390195.00000 JMD
10000 BZD780390.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 JMD0.01281 BZD
5 JMD0.06407 BZD
10 JMD0.12814 BZD
20 JMD0.25628 BZD
50 JMD0.64070 BZD
100 JMD1.28141 BZD
250 JMD3.20352 BZD
500 JMD6.40705 BZD
1000 JMD12.81410 BZD
2000 JMD25.62820 BZD
5000 JMD64.07050 BZD
10000 JMD128.14100 BZD