Jamaican dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert JMD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
44.16 bob

J$1.000 JMD = Bs0.04416 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04430.0445
Low0.04400.0440
Average0.04420.0443
Change0.04%-0.55%
View full history

1 JMD to BOB stats

The performance of JMD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0443 and a 30 day low of 0.0440. This means the 30 day average was 0.0442. The change for JMD to BOB was 0.04.

The performance of JMD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0445 and a 90 day low of 0.0440. This means the 90 day average was 0.0443. The change for JMD to BOB was -0.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 JMD0.04416 BOB
5 JMD0.22082 BOB
10 JMD0.44164 BOB
20 JMD0.88327 BOB
50 JMD2.20818 BOB
100 JMD4.41636 BOB
250 JMD11.04090 BOB
500 JMD22.08180 BOB
1000 JMD44.16360 BOB
2000 JMD88.32720 BOB
5000 JMD220.81800 BOB
10000 JMD441.63600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Jamaican Dollar
1 BOB22.64310 JMD
5 BOB113.21550 JMD
10 BOB226.43100 JMD
20 BOB452.86200 JMD
50 BOB1,132.15500 JMD
100 BOB2,264.31000 JMD
250 BOB5,660.77500 JMD
500 BOB11,321.55000 JMD
1000 BOB22,643.10000 JMD
2000 BOB45,286.20000 JMD
5000 BOB113,215.50000 JMD
10000 BOB226,431.00000 JMD